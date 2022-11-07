A nice start to the week

Plan on a nice start to the week!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a quiet start to your new work and school week. Clouds will slowly roll in throughout the day, likely limiting highs to the lower 50s. The wind should remain light. Tomorrow through Thursday, we’ll see a gradual warming trend with widespread 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night, a powerful cold front will send the temperature plummeting into the 20s along with very gusty wind. While most of the precipitation will be well north of us on Veterans Day, we may have some lingering, light snow showers. Should these occur, no accumulation is expected at this time. Plan on this November chill to last well into next week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
An Iowa teen just found out she's suffering from a medical condition that's forcing her to get...
Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing

Latest News

A dry and warm Sunday
A dry and warm Sunday
Most of the night will be mostly clear.
Quiet weather for a while
Most of the night will be mostly clear.
First Alert Forecast
Showers possible Saturday
Showers possible Saturday