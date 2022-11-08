1 in 6 hiring managers have been told to stop hiring white men, survey finds

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring...
The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices "reverse discrimination."(studioroman via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recent survey of 1,000 hiring managers in the United States found that one in six, or about 16%, have been told to stop hiring white men.

Additionally, 14% of hiring managers said they have also been told to deprioritize hiring white women.

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices “reverse discrimination” – passing over members of racial and gender majorities in order to meet diversity benchmarks.

In addition, the survey found that 48% of hiring managers have been asked to prioritize diversity over qualifications, and 53% believe their job will be in danger if they don’t hire enough diverse employees.

The full survey results can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Thomas Wallace was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of theft of...
Man accused of killing, dismembering roommate with chainsaw
Another picturesque November day expected Tuesday
Another picturesque November day expected Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
Florida, already hard-hit by Hurricane Ian, braces for a rare November storm.
Rare storm Nicole on verge of hitting hurricane-battered Florida
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot