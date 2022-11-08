2 young boys arrested for starting apartment fire that killed 2, police say

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being...
According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.(KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CNN) - Two Colorado juveniles are in custody for allegedly setting a fire that killed a mother and her daughter on Halloween night.

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.

The two unidentified suspects appeared in a Jefferson County courthouse by WebEx on Monday.

The judge said the two caused a “substantial risk of harm to others.”

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine, died in the fire.

At least seven people, including a firefighter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Thomas Wallace was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of theft of...
Man accused of killing, dismembering roommate with chainsaw
Another picturesque November day expected Tuesday
Another picturesque November day expected Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
President Joe Biden is set to adjust the second half of his term.
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' during a preview at...
Auction of 18-carat pink diamond expected to raise up to $35 million
FILE - Voters are seen lining up in this file photo. Final voting began Tuesday in the midterm...
15 intimidation incidents alleged during early voting in North Carolina