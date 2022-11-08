Another picturesque November day expected Tuesday

Another picturesque November day expected Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a beautiful November day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and low 40s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds outside the window Tuesday morning. Another beautiful afternoon is in tomorrow’s forecast with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with temperatures in the 70s. However, showers return to the region on Thursday as a cold front moves through Iowa and Missouri. After the front, cold temperatures settle in with highs in the 30s Friday and into the beginning of next week.

