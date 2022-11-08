Ballot error in Linn County Board Supervisor District 1 race

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday afternoon, the Auditor’s Office was alerted that one of the 34 different ballot styles for the Linn County Board of Supervisor District 1 election did not include the race for Linn County Board of Supervisors.

KCRG-TV9 spoke to Linn County Board of Supervisors District 1 Republican candidate Mark Banowetz who said he noticed the error when he went to go vote around noon.

Kisten Running-Marquet, the Democrat candidate for Linn Co. Supervisor District 1, stated “This mistake shouldn’t have happened and it is unfair to both my opponent and me. It is unfair to the voters in Putnam Township who did not get a chance to vote in this race. Moving forward I want to make sure we err on the side of fairness for voters and that all votes are counted.”

All other races are on those ballots. Upon learning this information, the Auditor’s Office immediately notified both the Secretary of State’s office and the candidates impacted.

All other races remain unaffected. As of 4:15 pm, 288 cast ballots were affected.

Linn County voters must vote today in this election for their vote to count. This should in no way be a deterrent to cast a ballot today. All ballots cast will be tallied as marked.

Auditor Miller held a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to answer additional questions related to this press release. You can watch that below:

The Secretary of State’s Office is investigating. Secretary of State Paul Pate released the following statement:

Early this afternoon, my office learned that the Linn County Auditor failed to place the Board of Supervisor’s race on the ballots for Putnam Township. This is a very serious oversight that has taken away the ability of voters to make their voice heard on who their next County Supervisor will be.

The Secretary of State’s Office is closely monitoring this situation and has been in touch with the Linn County Attorney, Iowa Attorney General, and representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

No other races on the ballot were impacted, and Putnam Township voters should continue to turnout to vote through 8 PM tonight.

