A Holiday Shopping Event featuring local crafters, makers, bakers and small businesses!

Join us for a festive time of connection and treasure hunting while you shop in the cozy basement of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Saturday, Nov. 26th from 9am-3pm. A Holiday Shopping Event featuring local crafters, makers, bakers and small businesses! Find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while supporting Ottumwa’s families. Activities for kids, baked goods, original art, hand crafted home goods and decor, clothing, specialty gifts and more! Find something for everyone on your list as you kick off the Christmas season at our last event of the year. For more info, find us on Facebook https://m.facebook.com/ottumwacommunitymarket/ Date: Saturday, Nov 26th Time: 9am-3pm Location: St Paul Lutheran Church Basement 1524 N Court St, Ottumwa Email: Communitymarketottumwa@gmail.com
By Tom Beougher
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

