Nice Election Day, next system arrives Thursday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a pretty nice Election Day across eastern Iowa. Highs will be in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds around. Wednesday and Thursday continue to look like the warmest days of the week with highs well into the 60s to lower 70s. In addition to those warmer temperatures will come gusty south winds, particularly on Thursday. Thursday night, a very strong cold front is still on track to move through with a chance of showers and storms. Look for temperatures to plummet well down to the 20s by Friday morning! Given such a drastic change in airmasses, there may be a few flurries squeezed out of the clouds on Friday but if so, no accumulation is expected at this time. It’ll be winter coat weather this weekend with highs only in the lower 30s.

