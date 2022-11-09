Hinson takes Iowa’s Second District, defeats Mathis

Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican representing Iowa's Second Congressional District.
Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican representing Iowa's Second Congressional District.(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Rep. Ashely Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger.

See the latest Election 2022 results here

Democratic challenger Liz Mathis spoke to supporters on Tuesday night, conceding the race to Hinson.

While the race was seen as generally favoring Hinson going into Election Day, some political analysts had moved the district into categories indicating a closer race. The final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll suggested that Republicans held a narrow advantage for the seat, but vote results showed a comfortable margin for the incumbent.

Hinson ran a campaign focused on economic issues and education, with a focus on parents’ rights. She also ran ads blaming the Biden administration for energy prices and inflation.

Hinson will be sworn in for her second term on Jan. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Thomas Wallace was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of theft of...
Man accused of killing, dismembering roommate with chainsaw

Latest News

Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win
An attendee at a gun rights rally open-carries his gun in a holster that reads "We the People,"...
Public Measure 1, putting gun protections in Iowa state constitution, passes
Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, arrives in the Iowa Senate chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at...
Feenstra easily carries Iowa’s Fourth District for Congress
Chuck Grassley
Grassley extends Senate service to eight terms after defeating Franken