Kid Captain makes Hawkeye Wave song selection

Tate Manahl, 8, of Cedar Falls, has been named this week's Kid Captain for when the Iowa...
Tate Manahl, 8, of Cedar Falls, has been named this week's Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers.(UI Stead Family Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s Kid Captain has made his selection for the song to be played during the Hawkeye Wave at Kinnick on Saturday when the Hawkeyes play the Wisconsin Badgers.

The University of Iowa announced Tate Manahl, 8, of Cedar Rapids, picked “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood and Ludacris.

Tate was three-years-old when he suffered life-threatening injuries in a lawn mowing accident in 2017.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Tate has had more than 30 surgeries, including procedures to preserve his legs and leg function, since the accident.

Tate is now in third grade, and enjoys playing baseball, flag football and the outdoors. See Tate’s full story here.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

The wave tradition began at Kinnick in 2017 and sees fans, athletes and coaches from both teams stop to wave at patients and their families inside the hospital.

Originally, the University of Iowa asked fans to vote for a new song to play during the wave, but it later decided to leave the choice up to the kid captains.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Incumbent Tom Miller concedes to Brenna Bird in attorney general race
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico