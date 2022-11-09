Mild and breezy today, watch for storms later tomorrow

Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a mild start to the day and highs this afternoon should generally be in the mid-70s. While more clouds are expected, we should generally stay dry and breezy today and tonight. Tomorrow, a strong cold front arrives in the afternoon which will bring a chance of storms. Given the high humidity for this time of year as well as a major temperature drop, it’s feasible that a few of these storms may turn severe. Wind and hail are the primary risks. Temperatures will go from around 70 tomorrow afternoon to the lower 20s on Friday morning - a 50 degree drop - which will have us reaching for the heavier coats. As clouds roll across on Friday afternoon, it’s feasible that a few flurries may fly, but we don’t expect any impacts or accumulation. Have a good day!

