Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win

Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Mariannette Miller-Meeks(WGEM)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will serve another two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, this time for the newly-formed First District in southeast Iowa.

See the latest Election 2022 results here

This year’s result was quite different than the 2020 election which put Miller-Meeks into office. In that year, she was certified the winner of the seat after a recount process that resulted in her leading over Democrat Rita Hart by six votes. Hart challenged the seating of Miller-Meeks, but later withdrew that challenge in late March 2021.

The race was lightly polled but was rated by most political analysts as favoring the Republican candidate. The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicated an advantage for Republicans in the district.

Miller-Meeks used her experience as a veteran and a doctor to highlight issues with health care and veterans during the campaign, along with economic issues and a pro-life agenda.

Miller-Meeks will be sworn in to her second term on Jan. 3, 2023.

