Paul Pate wins reelection for Secretary of State

People have voted, and the ballots have been counted.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Paul Pate will serve a fourth term as Secretary of State after winning reelection.

He ended Tuesday night with 60 percent of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Joel Miller.

Pate thanked Iowa voters for their support on Twitter.

“I’m honored to be reelected as Iowa Secretary of State in a resounding victory! We won by 3 touchdowns! Easy to vote, hard to cheat!” Pate wrote in a tweet Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Incumbent Tom Miller concedes to Brenna Bird in attorney general race
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Secretary Mike Naig meets with reporters at Morningside University on Friday.
Republican Mike Naig wins reelection for Iowa secretary of agriculture
Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Incumbent Tom Miller concedes to Brenna Bird in attorney general race
Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican representing Iowa's Second Congressional District.
Hinson takes Iowa’s Second District, defeats Mathis
Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win