Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a very warm day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s across the region and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Tonight’s lows will drop into the 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

However, storms and colder temperatures are on the way. A cold front will pass through Iowa and Missouri on Thursday ushering in a chance for showers and storms. The showers and storms will move in from the west in the early afternoon and continue through the evening and into the overnight hours. Damaging wind and tornadoes are possible with tomorrow’s storms. Colder air is forecasted to move in behind the cold front, and isolated flurries and wintery mix are possible late Thursday night.

While temperatures will still be in the 70s on Thursday, Thursday night’s lows will be in the 20s. Friday, we’ll only see highs in the 30s. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s through next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

