Toddler dies after crash caused by suspected drunken driver, authorities say

Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.
Tyler Marcum, 22, is facing charges with a fatal crash that took the life of a child on Nov. 6.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A child in Arizona has died after a crash involving a suspected drunken driver happened over the weekend.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a collision around 7 p.m. in the Avra Valley area on Nov. 6.

KOLD reports the crash occurred when a Hyundai Sonata hit a Nissan Altima making a left turn at an intersection.

Police said three people, including two children, were traveling in the Nissan. A 3-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died. The other child is expected to survive.

Both children were properly restrained, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Marcum was the driver of the Hyundai. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and driving under the influence after showing signs of impairment.

The sheriff’s department said the collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, both Republican incumbents.
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration
Thomas Wallace was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, one count of theft of...
Man accused of killing, dismembering roommate with chainsaw
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Vance wins Senate seat from Ohio; GOP pushes to break 1-party hold on Congress
Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, arrives in the Iowa Senate chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at...
Feenstra easily carries Iowa’s Fourth District for Congress
Chuck Grassley
Grassley extends Senate service to eight terms after defeating Franken
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
EXPLAINER: How can the AP call races right as polls close?