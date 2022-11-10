Ottumwa chiropractor to have license reinstated

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa chiropractor will keep his license after assault charges were dropped.

Bruce Lindberg was accused of hugging and kissing a young patient.

His license was suspended during the investigation.

Lindberg and the Iowa Board of Chiropractors have now reached a settlement to reinstate it.

As part of the settlement, he is barred from providing care to anyone under the age of 18 or any dependent adults.

An adult employee of the chiropractic clinic will have to be present during all examinations and treatment provided by Lindberg, until further notice by the board.

