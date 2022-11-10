Warm and breezy today, storms arrive this afternoon, sharply colder tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a mild and windy November day. A cold front is on the move, which will increase our storm chances this afternoon and evening. Given the tremendous temperature drop expected, any storms will have the capability of turning strong to severe with gusty wind and small hail the main threats. After highs in the 70s this afternoon, look for lows to plummet to the 20s tonight with wind chills down to the teens tomorrow morning. This intense push of cold may also generate some flurries tomorrow afternoon and evening. No accumulation or impacts are expected with any flurry activity. Saturday, clouds will linger and it’ll be a cold football day for the Hawks! 30s are likely all the way through next week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.