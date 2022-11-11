Cold air shows no signs of exiting anytime soon

Mostly gray skies will be found today, with temperatures staying rather chilly.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cold air is here to stay for as far as our forecasts go out, with even a chance of snow entering the picture next week.

Lows tonight are likely to dip into the upper 10s after a chilly day, and highs Saturday will struggle to reach the freezing mark. This will be despite at least partial clearing that could allow for some sunshine at times. Sunday will be similar, but a modest warming trend begins and lasts through Monday when highs may touch 40 again.

A storm system will move through the central U.S. by Tuesday, carrying a risk for some snow. The exact track and other details will bear watching, and we’ll be providing updates going forward.

Temperatures remain in the 30s for highs for the rest of the 7-day after that system passes.

