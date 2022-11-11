Eastern Iowa honors those who served in the armed forces on Veterans Day

Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members.
By KCRG Staff
Nov. 11, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People across the country, and in eastern Iowa, will honor those who have served in the armed forces on Friday.

Veterans Day is celebrated every year on November 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I, more than a century ago. It began as Armistice Day.

President Woodrow Wilson signed the proclamation in 1919. In 1954, it became Veterans Day.

To honor those who’ve served, Hy-Vee is hosting its annual free breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee will serve veterans, military members and their families a free breakfast.They will also get a discount on grocery purchases.

In Dubuque, the American Legion will host a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Dubuque Ice Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island.

All tri-state veterans’ organizations and military units are invited to participate. The event will feature several local speakers, music, and a luncheon afterwards.

In Waterloo, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Juneau.

The museum will have a program at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Veterans and active duty members will receive free admission.

