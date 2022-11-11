Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

Republican Todd Halbur (right) said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor's race....
Republican Todd Halbur (right) said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor's race. Democrat incumbent Rob Sand (left) is currently leading in the race with 99 percent of the votes counted.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race.

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur.

Sand declared victory in the race, but the race has not been officially called, and Halbur has not conceded.

Halbur released a statement to KCCI in Des Moines saying the recount will help Iowans feel confident in verified results.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of the settlement, he is barred from providing care to anyone under the age of 18 or...
Ottumwa chiropractor to have license reinstated
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on
Riceland officials said they are going to review their security measures this week and...
Worker falls off equipment, dies at rice milling facility, officials say
Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Incumbent Tom Miller concedes to Brenna Bird in attorney general race

Latest News

The State Capitol Building in Des Moines.
Republican Jack Whitver reelected Iowa Senate Majority Leader
The Libertarian Party of Iowa has earned major party status following Tuesday’s midterm...
Libertarian Party of Iowa earns major party status
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Paul Pate wins reelection for Secretary of State