Warm Fall weather now gone, chilly temperatures stay a long while

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The switch has been flipped, and the conditions more consistent with late summer or early Fall are now gone for the foreseeable future.

The cold front responsible for our big drop in temperatures will continue to push east tonight, but we will still see some shower and storm activity in its wake, especially early tonight. Lows eventually drop into the 20s by daybreak, perhaps allowing a snowflake to mix in toward the end of our precipitation overnight.

Winds will likely make it feel more like the 10s to start Friday, with highs limited to the 30s by afternoon. Don’t expect to escape the 30s for most of the rest of the 7-day forecast, with lows in the 10s and 20s likely, too.

Another likely feature: no significant precipitation in the near future.

