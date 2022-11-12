A cold Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Our cold and gray weather pattern continues this morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s. Cold temperatures will stick around this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s and a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight’s temperatures are also going to be cold in the teens and 20s.

More sunshine is expected Sunday morning with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 30s. Our next chance for precipitation is on Tuesday as a low pressure system and cold front move through the region.

