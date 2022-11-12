A cold Saturday

A cold Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Our cold and gray weather pattern continues this morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s. Cold temperatures will stick around this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s and a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight’s temperatures are also going to be cold in the teens and 20s.

More sunshine is expected Sunday morning with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 30s. Our next chance for precipitation is on Tuesday as a low pressure system and cold front move through the region.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
As part of the settlement, he is barred from providing care to anyone under the age of 18 or...
Ottumwa chiropractor to have license reinstated
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Latest News

A cold night ahead.
Cold air shows no signs of exiting anytime soon
A cold night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
A cold Veterans Day ahead
A chilly night ahead
Warm Fall weather now gone, chilly temperatures stay a long while