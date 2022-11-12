In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land

In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — In the Anantapur region of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, droughts, low-rainfall and extreme heat are a way of life. An arid region that is home to about 400,000 people, Anantapur and its people are greatly impacted by desertification — the process by which fertile land becomes a desert. Climate change only hastens this transformation.

To counter the process, farmers in the region are restoring land using natural farming methods and encouraging the planting of indigenous trees across the region. Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre, a non-profit based in the region, has provided assistance to more than 60,000 farming families and helped restore 300,000 acres of land in Anantapur.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
As part of the settlement, he is barred from providing care to anyone under the age of 18 or...
Ottumwa chiropractor to have license reinstated
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder...
Police: No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins.
Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins.
Zoo welcomes elephant twins