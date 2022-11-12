Hundreds protest for climate action at UN summit

Hundreds protest for climate action at UN summit
Hundreds protest for climate action at UN summit(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hundreds of activists called on industrialized nations to pay for the impact of climate change and to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy on Saturday in the largest protest yet at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Protests have mostly been muted at the conference, known as COP27, which is taking place in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Activists blamed high cost of travel, accommodation and restrictions in the isolated city for limiting numbers of demonstrators.

