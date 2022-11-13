Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China’s Xi Jinping on Monday, don’t expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either.

Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Latest News

Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
Survey details the most regretted college majors
A still from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022