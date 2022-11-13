Clouds break up a bit on Sunday, but light snow chance looms ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures remain cold for the near future as we watch an early-week storm system.

At least partial clearing is possible early on Sunday, before clouds thicken up once again. Highs will reach the mid 30s as winds shift to a southerly direction. Monday will be the warmest of the next several, though still only reaching the low 40s.

After that, our attention turns to a complex weather pattern for Monday night through Wednesday. An area of low pressure will be near the area during this time, but it will be relatively weak and moisture-starved compared to the low that will be near the Gulf Coast. Despite this, enough moisture and lift should enter the region, providing an extended period where light snow will be possible.

Minor accumulations are possible during this time, though they should remain light. We’ll have more details on potential amounts as we get a bit closer to this system arriving.

Temperatures for the rest of the 7-day forecast actually drop, with highs in the 20s likely by Friday.

