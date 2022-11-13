Democrats retain control of Senate after projected Nevada win

FILE- In this July 9, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Capitol dome is seen in Washington. (AP...
FILE- In this July 9, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Capitol dome is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The Democratic Party will retain control of the U.S. Senate with at least 50 seats after additional vote counts from Nevada put their candidate ahead.

The projection was called by the Associated Press and CNN during the 8 o’clock hour. This was based on a projection of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner in Nevada, keeping that seat for the Democratic Party.

With 50 seats in the upper chamber of Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tie-breaking vote in case of a 50-50 tie. One Senate seat is yet to be decided in Georgia, where Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock will face Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off election in December.

Control of the U.S. House of Representatives is yet to be decided.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
As part of the settlement, he is barred from providing care to anyone under the age of 18 or...
Ottumwa chiropractor to have license reinstated
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

Republican Todd Halbur (right) said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor's race....
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines.
Republican Jack Whitver reelected Iowa Senate Majority Leader
The Libertarian Party of Iowa has earned major party status following Tuesday’s midterm...
Libertarian Party of Iowa earns major party status
While Republicans may be closing in on a slim majority in the House, the Senate is too close to...
Dems say midterm voters sent message about abortion, economy, election denial