One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.

Both were taken to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire and one died at the hospital.

It’s reported six more people were also taken to Nebraska Medical Center and Bergan Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Jean Stothert released a statement Sunday afternoon in the response to the shooting.

“I offer my sympathy to the family of the person killed early today at 33rd and Ames. I have confidence in the Omaha Police Department to thoroughly investigate the shooting and provide the resources needed to ensure public safety. Witnesses and others who have information about this incident must cooperate with police or use Crime Stoppers to provide anonymous information. The grieving family and friends of the victims deserve to know what happened.”

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer also released a statement Sunday.

“It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being.”

Authorities urge calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information and anonymous tips leading to the arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

