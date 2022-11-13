One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.
(PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.

Both were taken to Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire and one died at the hospital.

It’s reported six more people were also taken to Nebraska Medical Center and Bergan Mercy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Jean Stothert released a statement Sunday afternoon in the response to the shooting.

“I offer my sympathy to the family of the person killed early today at 33rd and Ames.

I have confidence in the Omaha Police Department to thoroughly investigate the shooting and provide the resources needed to ensure public safety. Witnesses and others who have information about this incident must cooperate with police or use Crime Stoppers to provide anonymous information. The grieving family and friends of the victims deserve to know what happened.”

Mayor Jean Stothert

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer also released a statement Sunday.

“It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting.

Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being.”

OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer

Authorities urge calling Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information and anonymous tips leading to the arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she...
Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility
FILE - Bellator MMA reported that MMA fighter Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson died at the age of 38.
Former MMA fighter Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dies at 38

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding
Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding