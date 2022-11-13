Pope denounces ‘sirens of populism’ as he marks day for poor

Pope denounces 'sirens of populism' as he marks day for poor
Pope denounces 'sirens of populism' as he marks day for poor(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is calling for a renewed commitment to helping the poor, homeless and migrants amid Italy’s latest migration debate. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor on Sunday by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon. He denounced the indifference the world shows them as well as the “prophets of doom” who fuel fear and conspiracies about them for personal gain.

This year’s commemoration is taking place as Italy once again is at the heart of a European debate over migration. The far-right-led government of Premier Giorgia Meloni is going head-to-head with France over the fate of people rescued in the Mediterranean.

