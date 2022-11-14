Clouds on Monday lead into snow chance

Clouds on Monday, snow likely by Monday night into Tuesday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect clouds to build overnight, with snow likely to develop by Monday night.

Most of Monday stays dry before that happens, with highs that may actually reach the low 40s. Snow begins to develop after dark, and even more likely after Midnight. Expect the potential for light snow to continue through the day on Tuesday, with some light accumulations possible. It appears now that totals could be in the trace to 2 inches range, with most totals coming in toward the lower end of that range.

Snow showers wrap up by Wednesday morning, leaving behind cloudy skies over the area. Colder air will continue to filter into the region, with highs only in the 20s by Friday.

A modest warm-up resumes by the end of next weekend, but temperatures stay below normal.

