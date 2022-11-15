Snowfall overnight and Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Snowfall is already moving into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri and will continue to build across the region tonight. Snow showers will continue throughout the day on Tuesday with clearing expected Tuesday night. Isolated snow showers are possible on Wednesday. Through Thursday at midnight, 1-2 inches of snow is possible across the area.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s and Tuesday’s highs will only rise into the mid 30s. Daytime highs will stay in the 30s through Thursday with highs in the 20s possible Friday and Saturday.

