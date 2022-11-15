Snowfall overnight and Tuesday

Snowfall overnight and Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Snowfall is already moving into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri and will continue to build across the region tonight. Snow showers will continue throughout the day on Tuesday with clearing expected Tuesday night. Isolated snow showers are possible on Wednesday. Through Thursday at midnight, 1-2 inches of snow is possible across the area.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s and Tuesday’s highs will only rise into the mid 30s. Daytime highs will stay in the 30s through Thursday with highs in the 20s possible Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she...
Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
Dashcam video of an explosion at a grain elevator on La. 397.
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Expect some clouds overnight.
Clouds on Monday lead into snow chance

Latest News

kyou wx
Cloudy and chilly today, snow moves in tomorrow
Expect some clouds overnight.
Clouds on Monday lead into snow chance
Expect some clouds overnight.
First Alert Forecast
A cold and dry start to Sunday
A cold and dry start to Sunday