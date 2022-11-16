Cold air to be reinforced through end of week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cold conditions continue, with potentially record cold yet to come toward the end of the workweek.

Temperatures will be in the 30s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are still possible at that time, though any threat of accumulating snow has mostly passed.

A surge of even colder air arrives by Friday into Saturday, with highs only in the low to mid 20s. Our forecast high on Friday would be the coldest high ever recorded for that date.

A turnaround follows pretty quickly toward the end of the weekend, with the warming trend leading through the short Thanksgiving week. Highs by the middle of it return to the mid and upper 40s, much closer to normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.