Coors Light unveils color-changing nail polish letting you know your beer is cold

Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer.
Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer.(Coors Light via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you appreciate a beer as cold as the Rockies, then you might like a new nail polish from Coors Light.

Coors is offering a silver-colored polish called Chill Polish that can be applied to your nails as a new way to check the temperature of your brew.

When you tap your nails against your beer glass, they should turn blue if your beer is cold enough.

If nail polish isn’t your thing, Coors Light already has color-changing beer cans that switch from white to blue to signal when a beer reaches optimal drinking temperature. Which, by the way, Coors Light says is 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chill Polish costs about $7.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
Expect some clouds overnight.
Clouds on Monday lead into snow chance
Police have arrested Tyler Wilkins (middle) in connection to the deaths of Clarrissa Winchester...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, baby is ex-boyfriend of woman missing since 2020, family says

Latest News

Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden ‘unlikely’ missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
President Joe Biden convened an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia...
Reports: Rockets land in Poland near Ukraine border
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
LIVE: Trump announces third campaign for the White House