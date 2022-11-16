Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero

By John Campbell
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes receiver Diante Vines goes by many nicknames, including Diante “Shifty” Vines and “Hollywood & Vines,” but it’s the number on his jersey that has people talking.

“I heard you could finally start wearing zero,” Vines said. “I thought I would go ask [Kirk Ferentz] if I could be the first to wear zero.”

Vines became the first Iowa Hawkeye to wear the number zero.

“Diante is a special young man,” Iowa Athletic Equipment Manager Greg Morris said. “He comes in the building every day with a smile on his face, so why wouldn’t you let him have zero.”

A wrist injury sidelined Vines for the first half of the season, but he has worked his way into the starting lineup and has eight catches in four games.

