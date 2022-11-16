Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes receiver Diante Vines goes by many nicknames, including Diante “Shifty” Vines and “Hollywood & Vines,” but it’s the number on his jersey that has people talking.

In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has now changed.

“I heard you could finally start wearing zero,” Vines said. “I thought I would go ask [Kirk Ferentz] if I could be the first to wear zero.”

Vines became the first Iowa Hawkeye to wear the number zero.

“Diante is a special young man,” Iowa Athletic Equipment Manager Greg Morris said. “He comes in the building every day with a smile on his face, so why wouldn’t you let him have zero.”

A wrist injury sidelined Vines for the first half of the season, but he has worked his way into the starting lineup and has eight catches in four games.

