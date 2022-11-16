New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is sharing what she wants to focus on heading into the...
Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is sharing what she wants to focus on heading into the next year.
By Adam Carros
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a signal Iowa Republicans will look to implement a school voucher system in Iowa, a new Iowa House committee will tackle “significant reforms to our educational system”.

Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley included the committee in an annual announcement of chairs for legislative committees. In it, Rep. Grassley (R-New Hartford) appoints himself as chair of the brand new Education Reform Committee, saying it will deal “with bills containing significant reforms to our educational system”. House committees typically are the first stop for bills introduced in the legislature to face intimate discussions before going to a full chamber for debate and vote.

The new committee comes amid speculation Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will push through her plan for a school voucher system for Iowa. The proposal would allow families to pull state tax dollars away from public schools to use instead on private school tuition. Reynolds says that would increase competition to improve Iowa’s education system by giving parents greater choice in where they send their children. Several superintendents spoke out against the plan, though, worried it would mean funding cuts for Iowa’s schools.

That plan was blocked last session as some Republicans in rural areas questioned if it would particularly hurt rural school districts where few private school options are available. In response, Reynolds campaigned and helped push out several of those Republicans in primaries in June.

After Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ Republican Party won a sweeping victory in Iowa’s midterm elections, winning a supermajority in the Iowa Senate, growing its majority in the Iowa House and capturing all state executive offices except Auditor, the voucher plan is expected to be high on the priority list when the new session starts in January.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Latest News

Adventureland Park in Altoona has unveiled the ride vehicles for its new viking-themed water...
Adventureland unveils vehicles for new Viking themed water ride
While we're still gearing up for Thanksgiving, Christmas is already in full swing at a home in...
Grimes couple responds to letters to Santa
Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Political analyst says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast