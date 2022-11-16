Political analyst says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.”
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Political analysts say support for Donald Trump may be slipping across the state of Iowa.

It comes as Trump has already announced he’s running for president in 2024.

KCCI political analyst Dennis Goldford said Trump has a solid base of supporters among Republicans, but recent polling data suggests the party may find another candidate more appealing.

A poll from the Conservative Club for Growth Action released Monday found Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis leads Trump by 11 percentage points.

Forty-eight percent of Republican caucus-goers support DeSantis, and 37-percent support Trump.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll from last month also found Trump’s favorability among Iowans has dropped.

It found 52-percent of Iowans have an unfavorable view of Trump, compared to the 45-percent who had an unfavorable view of him last year.

“Trump has more support in, again, more rural and small-town areas, the folks who feel left behind by the pace of social and economic change,” Goldford said. “And he’s been their spokesman.”

Iowa Republicans will be the first group Trump needs to win over, if the state stays first in the nation for nominations.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Latest News

FILE - A woman attends an event for Democratic candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist at...
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
Republican Todd Halbur (right) said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor's race....
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
The State Capitol Building in Des Moines.
Republican Jack Whitver reelected Iowa Senate Majority Leader
The Libertarian Party of Iowa has earned major party status following Tuesday’s midterm...
Libertarian Party of Iowa earns major party status