Scattered snow continues
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a snowy morning, isolated snow showers are still moving across Southern Iowa. The heaviest snow fell in our northwest. At 10:15 a.m. the NWS received a report of 3.5 inches of snow. We’ll continue to see isolated snow showers throughout the night and into Wednesday. Isolated snow is possible again on Thursday, however, most will stay dry.

Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s and Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Daytime highs will stay in the 20s and 30s through Sunday.

