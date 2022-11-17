4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire

Four kids died in a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire left four children dead and two people injured early Wednesday in northern Iowa.

Mason City firefighters were called to the fire about 5 a.m. in an older home in a neighborhood near the city’s downtown.

Crews who arrived could see flames in the first and second floors of the house, according to a news release from the Mason City Fire Department.

The four children killed were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

The fire department said John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire hadn’t been determined but the fire department said foul play wasn’t suspected.

Mason City is a community of about 27,000 people. It is in northern Iowa, 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is sharing what she wants to focus on heading into the...
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Political analyst says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping

Latest News

Iowans warned of text scams posing as credit unions, banks
Senate lawmakers took a step toward passing the "Respect for Marriage Act."
‘Respect Marriage Act’ advances in US Senate test vote
Health officials in Dubuque are urging people to take action ahead of Thanksgiving to keep...
Dubuque health officials recommend vaccines ahead of holidays as COVID-19, RSV cases rise
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast