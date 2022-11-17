Dubuque health officials recommend vaccines ahead of holidays as COVID-19, RSV cases rise

Health officials in Dubuque are urging people to take action ahead of Thanksgiving to keep people safe.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Both COVID-19 and RSV cases are rising in the county.

Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan, RN MSN, said people should take preventative measures now by making sure they’re up-to-date on their vaccines before taking part in large gatherings next week. That includes getting the latest COVID-19 booster shot.

“We have very limited hospital capacity and capability for seriously ill young children,” Corrigan said. “What we do have, however, are tools to lower and prevent transmission of RSV, influenza, COVID, and other respiratory viruses.”

She also said anyone with cold symptoms should stay home, even with a negative COVID-19 test.

Corrigan said anyone with children under the age of three months should limit visitors for the holiday.

