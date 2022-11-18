Biden to meet with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit Tuesday in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders Friday to talk about combating inflation and steadying the economy.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will join Biden for the in-person and virtual meetings with top executives, including those from Ford, Kaiser Permanente and Carrier Global.

The presidents of the Service Employees International Union and United Food and Commercial Workers will also participate.

Biden is expected to highlight key provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that he signed into law last summer, which will take effect at the beginning of next year.

The White House said the president is also seeking ideas from business leaders to further bring down inflation.

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the student debt relief plan. (Source: CNN/SENATE TV/HOUSE TV/POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake...
Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida
Four kids died in a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.
4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
A man was arrested after police said they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.
Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat

Latest News

Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums,...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in...
Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership
As Pelosi leaves leadership, Democrats face uncertain future
As he runs for president, the former president is facing legal woes
Trump faces federal, state investigations as he runs for president
Despite living in liberated areas, some Ukrainians are still enduring the constant strikes of...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts