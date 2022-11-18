Cold and blustery start to the weekend, moderation follows

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Blustery and cold conditions continue to start off the weekend, but we will flip the switch back toward warmer weather soon.

Lows tonight drop into the 10s, much like last night, with highs on Saturday in the mid 20s. Winds will be relatively strong again throughout but should start to ease as we head into next week. Temperatures also take a jump upward on Sunday, with more sunshine and a favorable wind direction to push them into the 40s.

Expect highs to stay in the 40s through Thanksgiving, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s, which is more typical for the latter part of November. At this point, our forecast is dry, but we will be keeping a close eye on the busy holiday travel periods as we get closer.

