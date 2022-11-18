Coldest air yet this season on the way Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The coldest air in this cold snap is still on the way over the next few days.

Temperatures overnight drop into the mid 10s, though the wind will persist through the next couple of days. As a result, wind chills will be in the low single digits above zero to start both Friday and Saturday, with air temperatures climbing only into the low to mid 20s by afternoon.

We will see a shift toward warmer conditions by the end of the weekend, with highs returning to the 30s on Sunday, and 40s for the first half of Thanksgiving week.

A storm system could affect our region by Thanksgiving itself, with a chance for showers now appearing at the end of our 7-day forecast. We will be watching this time period closely for any changes.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.