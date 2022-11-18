Coldest air yet this season on the way Friday

Temperatures will be quite cold through the first half of the weekend, with wind chills that flirt with falling below zero during the morning.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The coldest air in this cold snap is still on the way over the next few days.

Temperatures overnight drop into the mid 10s, though the wind will persist through the next couple of days. As a result, wind chills will be in the low single digits above zero to start both Friday and Saturday, with air temperatures climbing only into the low to mid 20s by afternoon.

We will see a shift toward warmer conditions by the end of the weekend, with highs returning to the 30s on Sunday, and 40s for the first half of Thanksgiving week.

A storm system could affect our region by Thanksgiving itself, with a chance for showers now appearing at the end of our 7-day forecast. We will be watching this time period closely for any changes.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is sharing what she wants to focus on heading into the...
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Political analyst says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping

Latest News

A few snow showers are possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Cold yet again, a few flurries possible
Temperatures fall into the low 20s overnight.
Cold air to be reinforced through end of week
Temperatures fall into the low 20s overnight.
First Alert Forecast