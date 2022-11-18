Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal District Court, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington. Trump's early announcement of his third White House bid won't shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, which is being announced just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes — both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete — the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

A senior Justice Department official disclosed the appointment on Friday but did not reveal the identity of the special counsel. Garland was expected to provide more details later in the afternoon.

Trump representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

