Man sets state record with 8-pound brook trout catch: ‘It’s a special fish’

Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.
Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado man set a new state record by catching a massive brook trout in Waterdog Lake near Lake City.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Lake City resident Matt Smiley caught an 8-pound, 9-ounce brook trout on Oct. 8. The fish measured 26.25 inches in length and had a girth of 16 inches.

“The experience of this catch has been surreal. It took a few days to soak in. It’s a special fish,” Smiley said.

Wildlife officials said Smiley sells tackle for a fishing company and has chased large brook trout in lakes across Colorado for a decade.

Smiley said he battled the massive fish and waded into the water to get it in his net that afternoon.

“The fish stayed hooked, and I brought her in a second time. It was a wild, crazy deal,” Smith said.

Wildlife officials said before this year, the record stood for 75 years. In 1947, a 7.63-pound brook trout was caught out of Upper Cataract Lake in Summit County.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
2nd set of human remains found at home after remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
In a Facebook post, FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute described the baby rattlesnake...
Hikers find rare, light-colored rattlesnake in Florida
A man was arrested after police said they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.
Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat
Four kids died in a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.
4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana doctor: AG shouldn’t get abortion patient records
According to the State General Attorney’s Office of Baja California Sure, Shanquella Robinson...
25-year-old’s death in Cabo now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican officials say
Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released