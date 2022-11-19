A cold Saturday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a frigid Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. In some spots, flurries are also outside the window. Temperatures this afternoon will only climb into the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens and 20s this afternoon. Wind chills below zero are possible late this afternoon and evening in some spots thanks to windy conditions, winds over 30 will be possible at times. Clouds and flurries will gradually clear during the mid-afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, temperatures in the teens, single digits, and single digits below zero.

Sunday morning will be very cold for people heading off to church. However, Sunday afternoon’s temperatures will be warmer with temperatures in the mid-30s and wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll also see more sunshine on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky the entire day. Temperatures will rise into the 30s and 40s after Sunday with rain and snow possible Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.