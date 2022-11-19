A cold Saturday morning

A cold Saturday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a frigid Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. In some spots, flurries are also outside the window. Temperatures this afternoon will only climb into the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens and 20s this afternoon. Wind chills below zero are possible late this afternoon and evening in some spots thanks to windy conditions, winds over 30 will be possible at times. Clouds and flurries will gradually clear during the mid-afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, temperatures in the teens, single digits, and single digits below zero.

Sunday morning will be very cold for people heading off to church. However, Sunday afternoon’s temperatures will be warmer with temperatures in the mid-30s and wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll also see more sunshine on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky the entire day. Temperatures will rise into the 30s and 40s after Sunday with rain and snow possible Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
2nd set of human remains found at home after remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
A man was arrested after police said they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.
Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat
Ringo the VTPD pony
Virginia police department adds pony to its force
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
‘Very thankful’: Man survives being trapped in grain bin

Latest News

Temperatures drop into the upper 10s again tonight.
Cold and blustery start to the weekend, moderation follows
Temperatures drop into the upper 10s again tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Cold November weather continues, flurries possible
A few snow showers are possible tonight.
Coldest air yet this season on the way Friday