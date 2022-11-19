Pope visits immigrant father’s hometown for birthday party

PORTACOMARO, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has returned to his father’s birthplace in northern Italy for the first time since ascending the papacy. He’s going to celebrate the 90th birthday of a second cousin who long knew him as simply “Giorgio.” The visit touches on keystones of Francis’ papacy, including the importance of honoring the elderly and the human toll of migration.

Francis’ private visit Saturday will be followed by public one Sunday to celebrate Mass for the local faithful, where he could well reflect on his family’s own experience migrating to Argentina. The pope’s father was born in the small agricultural town of Portacomaro, 10 kilometers (six miles) east of Asti.

