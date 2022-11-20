A cold Sunday morning, but slightly warmer in the afternoon

A cold Sunday morning, but slightly warmer in the afternoon
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a brutally cold morning for people heading to church across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Wind chills are even colder in the single digits and single digits below zero. However, we’ll also wake up to lots of sunshine outside the window after sunrise. We’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky today with highs warmer than the last few days, but still below normal, in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be much warmer than the last two nights in the mid-20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Monday will be even warmer than today in with highs in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. The warm up will continue through the middle of the week with highs in the 40s through Thanksgiving. However, our next chance for precipitation is on Turkey day with a rain snow mix possible.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
2nd set of human remains found at home after remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
"The Goonies" house is for sale in Oregon.
Iconic home featured in ‘The Goonies’ listed for sale in Oregon
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
‘Very thankful’: Man survives being trapped in grain bin
Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is...
Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl

Latest News

Temperatures fall into the 10s again overnight.
Sunshine, southerly winds push temperatures higher
Temperatures fall into the 10s again overnight.
First Alert Forecast
A cold Saturday morning
A cold Saturday morning
Temperatures drop into the upper 10s again tonight.
Cold and blustery start to the weekend, moderation follows