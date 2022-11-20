Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries

NEW YORK (AP) — Pastor Kenneth Drayton and Tomika Reid try to inspire passengers through spiritual guidance on the road as part of what they see as Christian ride-hailing ministries. Drayton is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn. Reid is a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft and share the word of God as roving preachers. And they both believe the church goes beyond the brick-and-mortar.

Drayton says the power of God can be experienced outside a sanctuary. Reid has lost several loved ones and hopes to encourage passengers by telling her story of faith.

