Shortened work week starts quietly

Quiet weather is expected through the Thanksgiving week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our weather stays quiet, and relatively warmer compared to how much of last week went.

Temperatures will be in the 40s again on Monday as a few clouds pass by early. An additional push of warm air on Tuesday and Wednesday will give us a shot at topping 50 degrees again during that time with a bunch of sunshine likely.

Thanksgiving travel, locally, looks just fine at this point. There is an outside chance at a shower or flurry on Thanksgiving itself, but our forecast generally remains dry. A slight cooldown is likely on Black Friday.

The following weekend shows another warm-up, with highs likely going just above normal by then.

