State surpasses 300 traffic deaths in 2022, missing goal

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(Credit: MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 300 people have died on Iowa’s roadways, according to the latest data from state officials.

Through Friday, Nov. 18, 302 people were killed in traffic incidents, which is higher than the five-year average to date of 289. However, it is 10 fewer fatalities than 2021 recorded through the same date.

Iowa has seen a slow but steady increase in roadway fatalities over the past four years, from a recent low total of 319 in 2018. Overall deaths have fallen significantly since the 1980s and 1990s, despite a growing population statewide. The largest number of people killed in traffic incidents was 912 in 1970, according to television station KCCI.

Traffic deaths in Iowa via year.
Traffic deaths in Iowa via year.(KCRG)

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau sets an overall goal of zero traffic deaths each year, but has recently set a more attainable sub-goal of limiting them to 300.

Over two-thirds of traffic deaths in the state occur in rural areas, according to the data. About 44% of the people killed are not wearing a seatbelt in a vehicle that has them when the crash occurs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
2nd set of human remains found at home after remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
A man was arrested after police said they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.
Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
‘Very thankful’: Man survives being trapped in grain bin
Ringo the VTPD pony
Virginia police department adds pony to its force

Latest News

'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal
‘We survived’: Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal
Pope visits immigrant father's hometown for birthday party
Pope visits immigrant father’s hometown for birthday party
Clear Lake FFA members get into combine, learn about harvest
Clear Lake FFA members get into combine, learn about harvest
California drought hurts Iowa beekeepers
California drought hurts Iowa beekeepers