Sunshine, southerly winds push temperatures higher

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - With clearer skies and a shift in winds, our warming trend begins on Sunday.

Expect highs to return to the 40s, but a breezy afternoon likely keeps wind chills down in the low to mid 30s. Sunshine always helps, though, and there should be plenty of that. In fact, expect mostly clear skies to continue into the early part of the week.

We’re keeping a close eye on the busy Thanksgiving travel period, which is a bit up in the air at this point. Some of the computer models we use to help us make our forecasts indicate a storm system developing in the central United States. If it develops in the right spot, we could be involved in some rain or rain/snow around Thanksgiving. However, other computer models stay totally dry. At this time, our forecast leans toward that outcome, with just cloudy skies for turkey day. We’ll be watching closely for any changes.

Temperatures throughout the 7-day forecast stay in the 40s, much closer to normal for this time of year than what we’ve been feeling recently.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.